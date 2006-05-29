- home
Graydon Carter, Christopher Hitchens and Gary Younge
America
Hay Festival 2006, Monday 29 May 2006, 4pm
The Vanity Fair editor, author of the savagely critical What We’ve Lost, joins the Hitch and The Guardian’s US correspondent Gary Younge, who launches Stranger in a Strange Land: Encounters in the Disunited States, to consider the state of the union.
