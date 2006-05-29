tell a friend about this item

Graydon Carter, Christopher Hitchens and Gary Younge

America

Hay Festival 2006, Monday 29 May 2006, 4pm

The Vanity Fair editor, author of the savagely critical What We’ve Lost, joins the Hitch and The Guardian’s US correspondent Gary Younge, who launches Stranger in a Strange Land: Encounters in the Disunited States, to consider the state of the union.

