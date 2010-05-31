tell a friend about this item

Gary Younge

Who Are We – And Should it Matter in the 21st Century?

Hay Festival 2010, Monday 31 May 2010, 9am

Gary Younge
We are more alike than we are unalike. But the way we are unalike matters. To be male in Saudi Arabia, Jewish in Israel or white in Europe confers certain powers and privileges that those with other identities do not have. Identity can represent a material fact in itself. Chaired by Clemency Burton-Hill.

