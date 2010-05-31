- home
- artist name
- Hay-on-Wye
- Hay Festival 1995
- Hay Festival 1996
- Hay Festival 1997
- Hay Festival 1998
- Hay Festival 1999
- Hay Festival 2000
- Hay Festival 2002
- Hay Festival 2003
- Hay Festival 2004
- Hay Festival 2005
- Hay Festival 2006
- Hay Festival 2007
- Hay Festival 2008
- Hay Festival 2009
- Hay Festival 2010
- Hay Festival 2011
- Hay Festival 2012
- Hay Festival 2013
- Hay Festival 2014
- Hay Festival 2015
- Hay Festival 2016
- London
- Asia
- Africa
- Americas
- Europe
- Middle East
Gary Younge
Who Are We – And Should it Matter in the 21st Century?
Hay Festival 2010, Monday 31 May 2010, 9am
We are more alike than we are unalike. But the way we are unalike matters. To be male in Saudi Arabia, Jewish in Israel or white in Europe confers certain powers and privileges that those with other identities do not have. Identity can represent a material fact in itself. Chaired by Clemency Burton-Hill.
Search events
Filter events
Alternatively use the menu at the top of the page to search alphabetically by festival and by year.